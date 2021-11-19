Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schweiter Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCWTF stock remained flat at $$1,443.40 during midday trading on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1,443.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,558.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,496.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,598.63.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

