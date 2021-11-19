Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

