Scorum Coins Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $3,768.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00093741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.23 or 0.07219831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,231.65 or 0.99346074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

