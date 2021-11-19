Scotiabank Boosts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$48.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $36.21 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

