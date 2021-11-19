Scotiabank Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank analyst now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$16.25 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on Superior Plus in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.92. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$11.30 and a one year high of C$16.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 53.77%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

