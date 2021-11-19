Scotiabank Cuts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$24.25

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.08.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$22.70 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$25.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$909.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.