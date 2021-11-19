Scotiabank Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$15.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

ERF traded down C$0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.03. 1,634,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$3.01 and a 12-month high of C$13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

