Scotiabank Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$51.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

TSE BLX opened at C$37.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.92 and a one year high of C$56.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.04.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.