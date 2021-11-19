SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $370.80.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock opened at $310.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a PE ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.31. SEA has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.83.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SEA will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955,487 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $811,577,000 after acquiring an additional 222,573 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.