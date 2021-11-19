Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 181,489 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

STX stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

