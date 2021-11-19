Sean Robert Wallace Sells 200 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $16,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Robert Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Sean Robert Wallace sold 300 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $22,611.00.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. 347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,564. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.80 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 644.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $1,982,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth $556,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 54.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 32.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.