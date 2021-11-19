Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.78. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 201.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,636,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,560,000 after buying an additional 68,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 49.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 806,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after acquiring an additional 265,997 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

