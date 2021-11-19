Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) Short Interest Down 35.9% in October

Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) (TSE:SCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the October 14th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Sears Canada has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Sears Canada alerts:

About Sears Canada

Sears Canada, Inc engages in the sale of goods and services through its retail and direct channels. The company was founded on September 17, 1952 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.