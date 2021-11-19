SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEAS opened at $65.82 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

