Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SOMLY opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. Secom has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.80.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

