Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the October 14th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $8.35 on Friday. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

