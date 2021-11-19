Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMFR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $7.06 on Friday. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $165,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,438 shares of company stock valued at $815,461 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

