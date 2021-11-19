Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) versus Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Head-To-Head Review

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sentage and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 39.82% 29.79% 3.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Mr. Cooper Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 7.78 $1.59 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.15 $305.00 million $16.06 2.60

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sentage and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Sentage.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Sentage on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

