Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

SERA stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SERA. William Blair began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.