Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after buying an additional 13,558,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after buying an additional 7,735,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 1,546,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 1,387,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,308,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SESN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 169,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738,672. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $220.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

