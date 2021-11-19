Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMED. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 219,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,131 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

