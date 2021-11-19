Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.16

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

