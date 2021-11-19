Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.16

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
