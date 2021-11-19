Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,412 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $13,492,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 129,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 74,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 106,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. 509,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,772,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

