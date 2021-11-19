Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.07. 4,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.