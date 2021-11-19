Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $1.36 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after buying an additional 286,056 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $384.73. 2,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.20. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $224.06 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

