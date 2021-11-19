Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.82, but opened at $47.00. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 4,349 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 35.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

