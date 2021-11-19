Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,744.54

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,744.54 and last traded at $1,740.73, with a volume of 20260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,681.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

The firm has a market cap of $217.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,461.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,419.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

