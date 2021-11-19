Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:HUW opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Helios Underwriting has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a market cap of £115.00 million and a PE ratio of -35.99.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Tom Libassi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 172,000 shares of company stock worth $25,150,000.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.