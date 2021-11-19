Short Interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Increases By 47.3%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the October 14th total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
ADMP stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $134.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
