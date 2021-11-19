Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Drops By 38.5%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANPDY stock opened at $431.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.01 and a 200-day moving average of $497.68. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $332.10 and a 12-month high of $615.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $3.439 dividend. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

ANPDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities downgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

