Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Drops By 49.3%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the October 14th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

