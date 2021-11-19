Short Interest in Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Grows By 106.8%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the October 14th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZZUF opened at $0.53 on Friday. Azarga Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

