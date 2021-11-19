Short Interest in Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Expands By 53.7%

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the October 14th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NPEZF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Bam Bam Resources has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Bam Bam Resources Company Profile

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

