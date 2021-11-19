Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Declines By 39.8%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the October 14th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Bird Construction stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIRDF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

