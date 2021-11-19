Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Grows By 161.2%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,986,900 shares, a growth of 161.2% from the October 14th total of 760,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

