Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Expands By 38.3%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Isaac Torres sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $46,137.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,006 shares of company stock worth $144,429. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

