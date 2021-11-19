Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Expands By 37.1%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,500 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 912,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.3 days.

OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

