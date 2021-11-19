Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Grows By 42.4%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 131.7% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 36,055 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 38.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $28.95 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

