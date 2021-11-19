Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Declines By 57.1%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

