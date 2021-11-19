Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Declines By 36.3%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the October 14th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DNBBY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.43. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $2.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 89.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNBBY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.