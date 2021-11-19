Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Declines By 36.3%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the October 14th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of DNBBY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.43. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DNBBY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.
DNB Bank ASA Company Profile
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
