Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Decreases By 39.5%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the October 14th total of 634,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of ELYS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,872. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

