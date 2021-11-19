Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Grows By 37.5%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 64,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 188,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.05. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Field Trip Health will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

