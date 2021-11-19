Short Interest in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Drops By 41.9%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the October 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fuwei Films stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.22%.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.