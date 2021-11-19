Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Grows By 152.3%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 152.3% from the October 14th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Galecto in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

GLTO stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. Galecto has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

