Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 53.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IPXHY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,161. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

