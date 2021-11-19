Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 53.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
IPXHY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,161. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Inpex Company Profile
