Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Drops By 29.3%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $190,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

ISIG remained flat at $$5.06 on Friday. 12,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,741. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 16.63%.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

