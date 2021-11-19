Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Rises By 55.5%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the October 14th total of 887,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after buying an additional 1,571,630 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,124. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

