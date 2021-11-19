Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Drops By 34.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PSCF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.23. 3,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

