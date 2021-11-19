Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Drops By 34.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
PSCF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.23. 3,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
