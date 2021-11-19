Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Grows By 130.8%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

