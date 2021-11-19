Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Expands By 68.2%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the October 14th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAGX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 441,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.51. 1,505,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,327. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

